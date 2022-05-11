Lloyds Steels Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.25 crore, up 336.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.25 crore in March 2022 up 336.14% from Rs. 4.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2022 up 201.27% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.37 crore in March 2022 up 2561.76% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2021.

Lloyds Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2021.

Lloyds Steels shares closed at 13.25 on May 10, 2022 (NSE)