Lloyds Steels Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.18 crore, down 82.92% Y-o-Y

June 02, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lloyds Steels Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.18 crore in March 2021 down 82.92% from Rs. 24.50 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2021 down 971.4% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2021 down 126.77% from Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2020.

Lloyds Steels shares closed at 2.10 on June 01, 2021 (NSE)

Lloyds Steels Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations4.1839.4924.50
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations4.1839.4924.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.874.3110.70
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.0825.65-0.64
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.453.504.05
Depreciation0.350.380.44
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses9.126.2613.47
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.54-0.61-3.53
Other Income7.841.634.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.691.030.83
Interest0.350.150.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.040.870.67
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-1.040.870.67
Tax0.19--0.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.240.87-0.12
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.240.87-0.12
Equity Share Capital89.8789.8789.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.010.010.00
Diluted EPS-0.010.01--
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.010.010.00
Diluted EPS-0.010.01--
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Lloyds Steels #Lloyds Steels Industries #Results #Steel - Medium & Small
first published: Jun 2, 2021 09:00 am

