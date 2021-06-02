Lloyds Steels Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.18 crore, down 82.92% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lloyds Steels Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.18 crore in March 2021 down 82.92% from Rs. 24.50 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2021 down 971.4% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2021 down 126.77% from Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2020.
Lloyds Steels shares closed at 2.10 on June 01, 2021 (NSE)
|Lloyds Steels Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.18
|39.49
|24.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.18
|39.49
|24.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.87
|4.31
|10.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.08
|25.65
|-0.64
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.45
|3.50
|4.05
|Depreciation
|0.35
|0.38
|0.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.12
|6.26
|13.47
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.54
|-0.61
|-3.53
|Other Income
|7.84
|1.63
|4.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.69
|1.03
|0.83
|Interest
|0.35
|0.15
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.04
|0.87
|0.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.04
|0.87
|0.67
|Tax
|0.19
|--
|0.78
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.24
|0.87
|-0.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.24
|0.87
|-0.12
|Equity Share Capital
|89.87
|89.87
|89.87
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited