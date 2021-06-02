Lloyds Steels Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.18 crore, down 82.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.18 crore in March 2021 down 82.92% from Rs. 24.50 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2021 down 971.4% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2021 down 126.77% from Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2020.

Lloyds Steels shares closed at 2.10 on June 01, 2021 (NSE)