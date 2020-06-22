Lloyds Steels Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 24.50 crore, down 8.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.50 crore in March 2020 down 8.68% from Rs. 26.83 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2020 up 41.15% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2020 up 195.35% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2019.

Lloyds Steels shares closed at 1.05 on June 19, 2020 (NSE)