Lloyds Steels Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 24.50 crore, down 8.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lloyds Steels Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 24.50 crore in March 2020 down 8.68% from Rs. 26.83 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2020 up 41.15% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2020 up 195.35% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2019.
Lloyds Steels shares closed at 1.05 on June 19, 2020 (NSE)
|Lloyds Steels Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24.50
|42.50
|26.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24.50
|42.50
|26.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.70
|13.84
|15.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.64
|13.25
|-3.67
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.05
|4.42
|3.97
|Depreciation
|0.44
|0.59
|0.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.47
|10.32
|13.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.53
|0.09
|-2.19
|Other Income
|4.36
|0.70
|2.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.83
|0.79
|0.16
|Interest
|0.17
|0.19
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.67
|0.60
|0.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.67
|0.60
|0.09
|Tax
|0.78
|--
|0.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.12
|0.60
|-0.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.12
|0.60
|-0.20
|Equity Share Capital
|89.87
|89.87
|89.87
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.01
|-0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.01
|-0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 22, 2020 09:13 am