Lloyds Steels Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 26.83 crore, down 57.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.83 crore in March 2019 down 57.66% from Rs. 63.37 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2019 down 119.64% from Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2019 down 80.8% from Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2018.

Lloyds Steels EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2018.

Lloyds Steels shares closed at 1.05 on August 03, 2018 (NSE)