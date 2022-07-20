Lloyds Steels Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.77 crore, up 876.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.77 crore in June 2022 up 876.92% from Rs. 5.20 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.08 crore in June 2022 up 1099.58% from Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.73 crore in June 2022 up 2508.77% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2021.

Lloyds Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.

Lloyds Steels shares closed at 12.25 on July 19, 2022 (NSE)