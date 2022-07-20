 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lloyds Steels Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.77 crore, up 876.92% Y-o-Y

Jul 20, 2022 / 06:50 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lloyds Steels Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 50.77 crore in June 2022 up 876.92% from Rs. 5.20 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.08 crore in June 2022 up 1099.58% from Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.73 crore in June 2022 up 2508.77% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2021.

Lloyds Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.

Lloyds Steels shares closed at 12.25 on July 19, 2022 (NSE)

Lloyds Steels Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 50.77 18.25 5.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 50.77 18.25 5.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 24.95 14.91 2.33
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.45 -15.20 -1.67
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.75 3.18 3.19
Depreciation 0.40 0.35 0.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.19 8.11 4.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.93 6.90 -3.25
Other Income 1.39 1.12 2.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.33 8.02 -0.88
Interest 0.75 0.60 0.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.58 7.41 -1.01
Exceptional Items -2.50 -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.08 7.41 -1.01
Tax -- 6.16 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.08 1.25 -1.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.08 1.25 -1.01
Equity Share Capital 98.87 89.87 89.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.11 0.01 -0.01
Diluted EPS 0.10 0.01 -0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.11 0.01 -0.01
Diluted EPS 0.10 0.01 -0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 20, 2022 06:44 pm
