Lloyds Steels Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.20 crore, down 47.99% Y-o-Y
July 23, 2021 / 10:52 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lloyds Steels Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.20 crore in June 2021 down 47.99% from Rs. 9.99 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2021 down 455.84% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2021 down 167.86% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2020.
Lloyds Steels shares closed at 3.65 on July 22, 2021 (NSE)
|Lloyds Steels Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.20
|4.18
|9.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.20
|4.18
|9.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.33
|0.87
|0.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.67
|-1.08
|4.90
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.19
|3.45
|2.44
|Depreciation
|0.31
|0.35
|0.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.28
|9.12
|3.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.25
|-8.54
|-1.45
|Other Income
|2.38
|7.84
|1.86
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.88
|-0.69
|0.41
|Interest
|0.13
|0.35
|0.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.01
|-1.04
|0.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.01
|-1.04
|0.28
|Tax
|--
|0.19
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.01
|-1.24
|0.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.01
|-1.24
|0.28
|Equity Share Capital
|89.87
|89.87
|89.87
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited