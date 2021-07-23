Lloyds Steels Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.20 crore, down 47.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.20 crore in June 2021 down 47.99% from Rs. 9.99 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2021 down 455.84% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2021 down 167.86% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2020.

Lloyds Steels shares closed at 3.65 on July 22, 2021 (NSE)