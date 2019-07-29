Lloyds Steels Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 33.03 crore, up 107.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.03 crore in June 2019 up 107.67% from Rs. 15.90 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2019 down 11.9% from Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.86 crore in June 2019 down 8.82% from Rs. 2.04 crore in June 2018.

Lloyds Steels EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2018.

Lloyds Steels shares closed at 0.55 on July 26, 2019 (NSE)