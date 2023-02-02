Lloyds Steels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.41 crore, up 202.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.41 crore in December 2022 up 202.87% from Rs. 19.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.78 crore in December 2022 up 240.61% from Rs. 3.75 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.97 crore in December 2022 up 393.41% from Rs. 4.25 crore in December 2021.