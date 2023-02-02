English
    Lloyds Steels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.41 crore, up 202.87% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lloyds Steels Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 58.41 crore in December 2022 up 202.87% from Rs. 19.29 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.78 crore in December 2022 up 240.61% from Rs. 3.75 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.97 crore in December 2022 up 393.41% from Rs. 4.25 crore in December 2021.

    Lloyds Steels Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations58.4129.5819.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations58.4129.5819.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials68.0031.8316.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-52.73-26.60-9.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.424.083.88
    Depreciation0.630.580.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.8413.126.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.256.572.39
    Other Income1.092.061.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.348.633.90
    Interest0.871.080.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.487.553.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.487.553.75
    Tax6.70----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.787.553.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.787.553.75
    Equity Share Capital98.8798.8789.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.130.080.04
    Diluted EPS0.120.080.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.130.080.04
    Diluted EPS0.120.080.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited