Lloyds Steels Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.29 crore, down 51.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.29 crore in December 2021 down 51.17% from Rs. 39.49 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.75 crore in December 2021 up 329.47% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.25 crore in December 2021 up 201.42% from Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2020.

Lloyds Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2020.

Lloyds Steels shares closed at 16.85 on February 02, 2022 (NSE)