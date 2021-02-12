Lloyds Steels Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 39.49 crore, down 7.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.49 crore in December 2020 down 7.07% from Rs. 42.50 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2020 up 45.66% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2020 up 2.17% from Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2019.

Lloyds Steels EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2019.

Lloyds Steels shares closed at 0.95 on February 11, 2021 (NSE)