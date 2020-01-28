Lloyds Steels Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 42.50 crore, up 18.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.50 crore in December 2019 up 18.66% from Rs. 35.81 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2019 down 7.1% from Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2019 up 38% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2018.

Lloyds Steels EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2018.

Lloyds Steels shares closed at 0.50 on January 27, 2020 (NSE)