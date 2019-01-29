Lloyds Steels Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 35.81 crore, down 4.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.81 crore in December 2018 down 4.45% from Rs. 37.48 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2018 up 3261.46% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2018 up 185.71% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2017.

Lloyds Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2017.

Lloyds Steels shares closed at 1.05 on August 03, 2018 (NSE)