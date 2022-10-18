Lloyds Metals Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 673.76 crore, up 571.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 673.76 crore in September 2022 up 571.58% from Rs. 100.32 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 142.71 crore in September 2022 up 45699.1% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 169.52 crore in September 2022 up 2133.47% from Rs. 7.59 crore in September 2021.

Lloyds Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 3.21 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.

Lloyds Metals shares closed at 190.65 on October 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.19% returns over the last 6 months and 100.47% over the last 12 months.