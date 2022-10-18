 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lloyds Metals Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 673.76 crore, up 571.58% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 11:04 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lloyds Metals and Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 673.76 crore in September 2022 up 571.58% from Rs. 100.32 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 142.71 crore in September 2022 up 45699.1% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 169.52 crore in September 2022 up 2133.47% from Rs. 7.59 crore in September 2021.

Lloyds Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 3.21 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.

Lloyds Metals shares closed at 190.65 on October 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.19% returns over the last 6 months and 100.47% over the last 12 months.

Lloyds Metals and Energy
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 673.76 842.68 100.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 673.76 842.68 100.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 129.93 119.46 93.32
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 18.89 -12.37 -4.72
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.66 7.18 4.34
Depreciation 5.46 5.02 4.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 357.36 466.55 7.97
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 151.46 256.84 -5.17
Other Income 12.60 12.62 8.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 164.06 269.46 3.02
Interest 21.35 5.39 2.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 142.71 264.07 0.31
Exceptional Items -- -1,194.40 --
P/L Before Tax 142.71 -930.33 0.31
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 142.71 -930.33 0.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 142.71 -930.33 0.31
Equity Share Capital 44.64 44.64 37.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.21 -22.08 0.01
Diluted EPS 3.21 -21.19 0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.20 -20.84 0.01
Diluted EPS 3.21 -22.19 0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Lloyds Metals #Lloyds Metals and Energy #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron
first published: Oct 18, 2022 10:00 pm
