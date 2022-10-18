English
    Lloyds Metals Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 673.76 crore, up 571.58% Y-o-Y

    October 18, 2022 / 11:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lloyds Metals and Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 673.76 crore in September 2022 up 571.58% from Rs. 100.32 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 142.71 crore in September 2022 up 45699.1% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 169.52 crore in September 2022 up 2133.47% from Rs. 7.59 crore in September 2021.

    Lloyds Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 3.21 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.

    Lloyds Metals shares closed at 190.65 on October 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.19% returns over the last 6 months and 100.47% over the last 12 months.

    Lloyds Metals and Energy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations673.76842.68100.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations673.76842.68100.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials129.93119.4693.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks18.89-12.37-4.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.667.184.34
    Depreciation5.465.024.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses357.36466.557.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax151.46256.84-5.17
    Other Income12.6012.628.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax164.06269.463.02
    Interest21.355.392.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax142.71264.070.31
    Exceptional Items---1,194.40--
    P/L Before Tax142.71-930.330.31
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities142.71-930.330.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period142.71-930.330.31
    Equity Share Capital44.6444.6437.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.21-22.080.01
    Diluted EPS3.21-21.190.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.20-20.840.01
    Diluted EPS3.21-22.190.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Lloyds Metals #Lloyds Metals and Energy #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron
    first published: Oct 18, 2022 10:00 pm
