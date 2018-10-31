Lloyds Metals Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 101.20 crore, up 19.8% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 101.20 crore in September 2018 up 19.8% from Rs. 84.47 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2018 up 288.48% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.41 crore in September 2018 up 29.49% from Rs. 4.95 crore in September 2017.

Lloyds Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2017.

Lloyds Metals shares closed at 13.01 on October 30, 2018 (BSE) and has given -18.69% returns over the last 6 months and -31.16% over the last 12 months.