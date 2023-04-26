Lloyds Metals Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 876.25 crore, up 162.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 876.25 crore in March 2023 up 162.97% from Rs. 333.21 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 269.04 crore in March 2023 up 118.08% from Rs. 123.37 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 184.01 crore in March 2023 up 50.16% from Rs. 122.54 crore in March 2022.