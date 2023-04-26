Lloyds Metals Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 876.25 crore, up 162.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 876.25 crore in March 2023 up 162.97% from Rs. 333.21 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 269.04 crore in March 2023 up 118.08% from Rs. 123.37 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 184.01 crore in March 2023 up 50.16% from Rs. 122.54 crore in March 2022.

Lloyds Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 5.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.62 in March 2022.

Lloyds Metals shares closed at 284.90 on April 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 50.18% returns over the last 6 months and 49.12% over the last 12 months.