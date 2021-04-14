Lloyds Metals Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 95.24 crore, down 8.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.24 crore in March 2021 down 8.41% from Rs. 103.99 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.35 crore in March 2021 down 74.81% from Rs. 21.24 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.66 crore in March 2021 up 28.6% from Rs. 11.40 crore in March 2020.

Lloyds Metals EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.95 in March 2020.

Lloyds Metals shares closed at 13.00 on April 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 25.97% returns over the last 6 months and 141.19% over the last 12 months.