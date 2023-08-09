Lloyds Metals Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,965.52 crore, up 133.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,965.52 crore in June 2023 up 133.25% from Rs. 842.68 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 403.25 crore in June 2023 up 143.34% from Rs. 930.33 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 547.73 crore in June 2023 up 99.55% from Rs. 274.48 crore in June 2022.

Lloyds Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 7.99 in June 2023 from Rs. 22.08 in June 2022.

Lloyds Metals shares closed at 651.60 on August 08, 2023 (NSE)