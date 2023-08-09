English
    Lloyds Metals Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,965.52 crore, up 133.25% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lloyds Metals and Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,965.52 crore in June 2023 up 133.25% from Rs. 842.68 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 403.25 crore in June 2023 up 143.34% from Rs. 930.33 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 547.73 crore in June 2023 up 99.55% from Rs. 274.48 crore in June 2022.

    Lloyds Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 7.99 in June 2023 from Rs. 22.08 in June 2022.

    Lloyds Metals shares closed at 651.60 on August 08, 2023 (NSE)

    Lloyds Metals and Energy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,965.52876.25842.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,965.52876.25842.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials154.67103.25119.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-51.511.67-12.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.5823.667.18
    Depreciation7.576.835.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,303.91583.12466.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax528.30157.72256.84
    Other Income11.8619.4612.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax540.16177.18269.46
    Interest0.5117.285.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax539.65159.90264.07
    Exceptional Items-----1,194.40
    P/L Before Tax539.65159.90-930.33
    Tax136.40-109.14--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities403.25269.04-930.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period403.25269.04-930.33
    Equity Share Capital50.4850.4844.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--1,478.42--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.995.91-22.08
    Diluted EPS7.935.59-21.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.995.91-22.08
    Diluted EPS7.935.59-22.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

