 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Lloyds Metals Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 842.68 crore, up 780.58% Y-o-Y

Jul 15, 2022 / 11:16 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lloyds Metals and Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 842.68 crore in June 2022 up 780.58% from Rs. 95.70 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 930.33 crore in June 2022 down 510789.62% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 274.48 crore in June 2022 up 2647.55% from Rs. 9.99 crore in June 2021.

Lloyds Metals shares closed at 147.05 on July 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.99% returns over the last 6 months and 168.83% over the last 12 months.

Lloyds Metals and Energy
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 842.68 333.21 95.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 842.68 333.21 95.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 119.46 90.36 77.06
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.37 -57.70 5.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.18 5.06 4.02
Depreciation 5.02 4.34 4.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 466.55 183.35 7.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 256.84 107.80 -2.60
Other Income 12.62 10.40 8.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 269.46 118.20 5.49
Interest 5.39 4.34 5.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 264.07 113.86 -0.18
Exceptional Items -1,194.40 -- --
P/L Before Tax -930.33 113.86 -0.18
Tax -- -9.51 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -930.33 123.37 -0.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -930.33 123.37 -0.18
Equity Share Capital 44.64 37.04 37.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -22.08 3.62 -0.01
Diluted EPS -21.19 3.51 -0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -20.84 3.62 -0.01
Diluted EPS -22.19 3.51 -0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Lloyds Metals #Lloyds Metals and Energy #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron
first published: Jul 15, 2022 11:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.