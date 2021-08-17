Lloyds Metals Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 95.70 crore, up 801.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.70 crore in June 2021 up 801.93% from Rs. 10.61 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021 up 98.07% from Rs. 9.44 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.99 crore in June 2021 up 242.92% from Rs. 6.99 crore in June 2020.

Lloyds Metals shares closed at 69.90 on August 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 509.95% returns over the last 6 months and 524.66% over the last 12 months.