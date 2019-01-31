Lloyds Metals Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 108.28 crore, down 11.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 108.28 crore in December 2018 down 11.59% from Rs. 122.47 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2018 up 17.44% from Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.79 crore in December 2018 down 14.4% from Rs. 9.10 crore in December 2017.

Lloyds Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2017.

Lloyds Metals shares closed at 12.96 on January 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -16.06% returns over the last 6 months and -28.20% over the last 12 months.