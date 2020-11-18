PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2020 09:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lloyds Metals Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 73.70 crore, up 30.69% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lloyds Metals and Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 73.70 crore in September 2020 up 30.69% from Rs. 56.39 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.62 crore in September 2020 up 11459.29% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.33 crore in September 2020 up 19.77% from Rs. 7.79 crore in September 2019.

Lloyds Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2019.

Lloyds Metals shares closed at 10.00 on November 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given 43.27% returns over the last 6 months and 16.41% over the last 12 months.

Lloyds Metals and Energy
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Jun'09
Net Sales/Income from operations73.7010.61185.44
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations73.7010.61185.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials62.056.4789.91
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.996.214.67
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.452.322.65
Depreciation4.650.234.43
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses7.553.2984.66
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.02-7.92-0.88
Other Income5.700.700.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.68-7.22-0.68
Interest3.072.221.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.62-9.44-2.08
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.62-9.44-2.08
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.62-9.44-2.08
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.62-9.44-2.08
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.62-9.44-2.08
Equity Share Capital25.3522.6922.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.07-0.42-0.19
Diluted EPS0.06-0.42-0.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.07-0.42-0.19
Diluted EPS0.06-0.42-0.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)----5.81
Share Holding (%)----52.22
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 18, 2020 09:00 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Lloyds Metals #Lloyds Metals and Energy #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.