Lloyds Metals Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 73.70 crore, up 30.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.70 crore in September 2020 up 30.69% from Rs. 56.39 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.62 crore in September 2020 up 11459.29% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.33 crore in September 2020 up 19.77% from Rs. 7.79 crore in September 2019.

Lloyds Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2019.

Lloyds Metals shares closed at 10.00 on November 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given 43.27% returns over the last 6 months and 16.41% over the last 12 months.