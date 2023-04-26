 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lloyds Metals Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 876.25 crore, up 162.97% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lloyds Metals and Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 876.25 crore in March 2023 up 162.97% from Rs. 333.21 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 269.04 crore in March 2023 up 118.04% from Rs. 123.39 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 184.01 crore in March 2023 up 50.16% from Rs. 122.54 crore in March 2022.

Lloyds Metals and Energy
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 876.25 999.62 333.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 876.25 999.62 333.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 103.25 151.71 90.36
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.67 27.59 -57.70
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.66 12.76 5.06
Depreciation 6.83 5.69 4.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 583.12 580.60 183.35
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 157.72 221.27 107.80
Other Income 19.46 29.78 10.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 177.18 251.05 118.20
Interest 17.28 21.02 4.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 159.90 230.03 113.86
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 159.90 230.03 113.86
Tax -109.14 -- -9.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 269.04 230.03 123.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 269.04 230.03 123.37
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 0.02
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 269.04 230.03 123.39
Equity Share Capital 50.48 44.65 37.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.91 5.19 3.62
Diluted EPS 5.59 4.95 3.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.91 5.19 3.62
Diluted EPS 5.59 4.95 3.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited