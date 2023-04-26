English
    Lloyds Metals Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 876.25 crore, up 162.97% Y-o-Y

    April 26, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lloyds Metals and Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 876.25 crore in March 2023 up 162.97% from Rs. 333.21 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 269.04 crore in March 2023 up 118.04% from Rs. 123.39 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 184.01 crore in March 2023 up 50.16% from Rs. 122.54 crore in March 2022.

    Lloyds Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 5.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.62 in March 2022.

    Lloyds Metals shares closed at 284.90 on April 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 50.18% returns over the last 6 months and 49.12% over the last 12 months.

    Lloyds Metals and Energy
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations876.25999.62333.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations876.25999.62333.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials103.25151.7190.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.6727.59-57.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.6612.765.06
    Depreciation6.835.694.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses583.12580.60183.35
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax157.72221.27107.80
    Other Income19.4629.7810.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax177.18251.05118.20
    Interest17.2821.024.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax159.90230.03113.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax159.90230.03113.86
    Tax-109.14---9.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities269.04230.03123.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period269.04230.03123.37
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates269.04230.03123.39
    Equity Share Capital50.4844.6537.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.915.193.62
    Diluted EPS5.594.953.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.915.193.62
    Diluted EPS5.594.953.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
