Lloyds Metals Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 333.21 crore, up 249.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 333.21 crore in March 2022 up 249.85% from Rs. 95.24 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 123.39 crore in March 2022 up 2206.7% from Rs. 5.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.54 crore in March 2022 up 735.88% from Rs. 14.66 crore in March 2021.

Lloyds Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 3.62 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2021.

Lloyds Metals shares closed at 203.05 on April 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given 127.00% returns over the last 6 months and 1,281.29% over the last 12 months.