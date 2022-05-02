 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lloyds Metals Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 333.21 crore, up 249.85% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lloyds Metals and Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 333.21 crore in March 2022 up 249.85% from Rs. 95.24 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 123.39 crore in March 2022 up 2206.7% from Rs. 5.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.54 crore in March 2022 up 735.88% from Rs. 14.66 crore in March 2021.

Lloyds Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 3.62 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2021.

Lloyds Metals shares closed at 203.05 on April 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given 127.00% returns over the last 6 months and 1,281.29% over the last 12 months.

Lloyds Metals and Energy
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 333.21 168.27 95.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 333.21 168.27 95.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 90.36 112.53 91.38
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -57.70 -3.25 -14.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.06 4.93 4.32
Depreciation 4.34 4.57 4.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 183.35 21.98 6.78
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 107.80 27.51 2.95
Other Income 10.40 3.08 7.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 118.20 30.58 10.23
Interest 4.34 5.42 4.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 113.86 25.17 5.35
Exceptional Items -- -51.36 --
P/L Before Tax 113.86 -26.19 5.35
Tax -9.51 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 123.37 -26.19 5.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 123.37 -26.19 5.35
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.02 0.05 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 123.39 -26.15 5.35
Equity Share Capital 37.04 37.04 25.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.62 -0.70 0.21
Diluted EPS 3.52 -0.70 0.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.62 -0.70 0.21
Diluted EPS 3.52 -0.70 0.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
May 2, 2022
