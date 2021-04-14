Lloyds Metals Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 95.24 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Mar'21 Dec'20 Sep'19 Net Sales/Income from operations 95.24 73.85 56.39 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 95.24 73.85 56.39 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 91.38 57.52 49.02 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -14.60 -2.07 -11.17 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 4.32 3.60 6.06 Depreciation 4.43 4.52 4.31 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 6.78 7.25 9.79 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.95 3.04 -1.62 Other Income 7.28 6.22 5.10 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.23 9.25 3.48 Interest 4.88 6.66 3.47 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.35 2.60 0.01 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 5.35 2.60 0.01 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.35 2.60 0.01 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.35 2.60 0.01 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 5.35 2.60 0.01 Equity Share Capital 25.35 25.35 22.69 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.21 0.10 0.00 Diluted EPS 0.21 0.10 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.21 0.10 0.00 Diluted EPS 0.21 0.10 -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited