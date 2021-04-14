English
Lloyds Metals Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 95.24 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

April 14, 2021 / 02:20 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lloyds Metals and Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 95.24 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

Lloyds Metals shares closed at 13.00 on April 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 25.97% returns over the last 6 months and 141.19% over the last 12 months.

Lloyds Metals and Energy
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations95.2473.8556.39
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations95.2473.8556.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials91.3857.5249.02
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.60-2.07-11.17
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.323.606.06
Depreciation4.434.524.31
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6.787.259.79
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.953.04-1.62
Other Income7.286.225.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.239.253.48
Interest4.886.663.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.352.600.01
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax5.352.600.01
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.352.600.01
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.352.600.01
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.352.600.01
Equity Share Capital25.3525.3522.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.210.100.00
Diluted EPS0.210.10--
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.210.100.00
Diluted EPS0.210.10--
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 14, 2021 02:11 pm

