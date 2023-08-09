Lloyds Metals Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,965.52 crore, up 133.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,965.52 crore in June 2023 up 133.25% from Rs. 842.68 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 403.26 crore in June 2023 up 143.35% from Rs. 930.33 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 547.74 crore in June 2023 up 99.56% from Rs. 274.48 crore in June 2022.

Lloyds Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 7.99 in June 2023 from Rs. 22.08 in June 2022.

Lloyds Metals shares closed at 667.60 on August 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 137.71% returns over the last 6 months and 376.86% over the last 12 months.