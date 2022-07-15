Lloyds Metals Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 842.68 crore, up 780.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 842.68 crore in June 2022 up 780.58% from Rs. 95.70 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 930.33 crore in June 2022 down 510789.62% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 274.48 crore in June 2022 up 2647.55% from Rs. 9.99 crore in June 2021.

Lloyds Metals shares closed at 147.05 on July 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.99% returns over the last 6 months and 168.83% over the last 12 months.