Lloyds Metals Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 842.68 crore, up 780.58% Y-o-Y
July 15, 2022 / 11:19 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lloyds Metals and Energy are:
Net Sales at Rs 842.68 crore in June 2022 up 780.58% from Rs. 95.70 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 930.33 crore in June 2022 down 510789.62% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 274.48 crore in June 2022 up 2647.55% from Rs. 9.99 crore in June 2021.
Lloyds Metals shares closed at 147.05 on July 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.99% returns over the last 6 months and 168.83% over the last 12 months.
|Lloyds Metals and Energy
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|842.68
|333.21
|95.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|842.68
|333.21
|95.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|119.46
|90.36
|77.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-12.37
|-57.70
|5.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.18
|5.06
|4.02
|Depreciation
|5.02
|4.34
|4.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|466.55
|183.35
|7.45
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|256.84
|107.80
|-2.60
|Other Income
|12.62
|10.40
|8.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|269.46
|118.20
|5.49
|Interest
|5.39
|4.34
|5.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|264.07
|113.86
|-0.18
|Exceptional Items
|-1,194.40
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-930.33
|113.86
|-0.18
|Tax
|--
|-9.51
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-930.33
|123.37
|-0.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-930.33
|123.37
|-0.18
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|0.02
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-930.33
|123.39
|-0.18
|Equity Share Capital
|44.64
|37.04
|37.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-22.08
|3.62
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-21.19
|3.52
|-0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.84
|3.62
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-21.19
|3.52
|-0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited