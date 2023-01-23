 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lloyds Metals Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 999.62 crore, up 494.07% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lloyds Metals and Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 999.62 crore in December 2022 up 494.07% from Rs. 168.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 230.03 crore in December 2022 up 979.82% from Rs. 26.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 256.74 crore in December 2022 up 630.41% from Rs. 35.15 crore in December 2021.

Lloyds Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 5.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.70 in December 2021.

Lloyds Metals shares closed at 276.50 on January 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 93.36% returns over the last 6 months and 140.23% over the last 12 months.

Lloyds Metals and Energy
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 999.62 673.76 168.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 999.62 673.76 168.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 151.71 129.93 112.53
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 27.59 18.89 -3.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.76 10.66 4.93
Depreciation 5.69 5.46 4.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 580.60 357.36 21.98
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 221.27 151.46 27.51
Other Income 29.78 12.60 3.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 251.05 164.06 30.58
Interest 21.02 21.35 5.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 230.03 142.71 25.17
Exceptional Items -- -- -51.36
P/L Before Tax 230.03 142.71 -26.19
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 230.03 142.71 -26.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 230.03 142.71 -26.19
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -0.01 0.05
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 230.03 142.70 -26.15
Equity Share Capital 44.65 44.64 37.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.19 3.21 -0.70
Diluted EPS 4.95 3.21 -0.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.19 3.20 -0.70
Diluted EPS 4.95 3.21 -0.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Lloyds Metals #Lloyds Metals and Energy #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron
first published: Jan 23, 2023 09:22 am