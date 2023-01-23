English
    Lloyds Metals Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 999.62 crore, up 494.07% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lloyds Metals and Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 999.62 crore in December 2022 up 494.07% from Rs. 168.27 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 230.03 crore in December 2022 up 979.82% from Rs. 26.15 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 256.74 crore in December 2022 up 630.41% from Rs. 35.15 crore in December 2021.

    Lloyds Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 5.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.70 in December 2021.

    Lloyds Metals shares closed at 276.50 on January 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 93.36% returns over the last 6 months and 140.23% over the last 12 months.

    Lloyds Metals and Energy
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations999.62673.76168.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations999.62673.76168.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials151.71129.93112.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks27.5918.89-3.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.7610.664.93
    Depreciation5.695.464.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses580.60357.3621.98
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax221.27151.4627.51
    Other Income29.7812.603.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax251.05164.0630.58
    Interest21.0221.355.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax230.03142.7125.17
    Exceptional Items-----51.36
    P/L Before Tax230.03142.71-26.19
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities230.03142.71-26.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period230.03142.71-26.19
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates---0.010.05
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates230.03142.70-26.15
    Equity Share Capital44.6544.6437.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.193.21-0.70
    Diluted EPS4.953.21-0.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.193.20-0.70
    Diluted EPS4.953.21-0.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
