Lloyds Metals Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 999.62 crore, up 494.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 999.62 crore in December 2022 up 494.07% from Rs. 168.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 230.03 crore in December 2022 up 979.82% from Rs. 26.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 256.74 crore in December 2022 up 630.41% from Rs. 35.15 crore in December 2021.

Lloyds Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 5.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.70 in December 2021.

Lloyds Metals shares closed at 276.50 on January 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 93.36% returns over the last 6 months and 140.23% over the last 12 months.