Lloyds Metals Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 168.27 crore, up 127.84% Y-o-Y
March 03, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lloyds Metals and Energy are:
Net Sales at Rs 168.27 crore in December 2021 up 127.84% from Rs. 73.85 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.15 crore in December 2021 down 1107.51% from Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.15 crore in December 2021 up 155.27% from Rs. 13.77 crore in December 2020.
Lloyds Metals shares closed at 111.00 on March 02, 2022 (BSE)
|Lloyds Metals and Energy
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|168.27
|100.32
|73.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|168.27
|100.32
|73.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|112.53
|93.32
|57.52
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.25
|-4.72
|-2.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.93
|4.34
|3.60
|Depreciation
|4.57
|4.57
|4.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.98
|7.97
|7.25
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|27.51
|-5.17
|3.04
|Other Income
|3.08
|8.19
|6.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|30.58
|3.02
|9.25
|Interest
|5.42
|2.71
|6.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|25.17
|0.31
|2.60
|Exceptional Items
|-51.36
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-26.19
|0.31
|2.60
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-26.19
|0.31
|2.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-26.19
|0.31
|2.60
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.05
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-26.15
|0.31
|2.60
|Equity Share Capital
|37.04
|37.04
|25.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|0.01
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|0.01
|0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|0.01
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|0.01
|0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited