Lloyds Metals Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 168.27 crore, up 127.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 168.27 crore in December 2021 up 127.84% from Rs. 73.85 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.15 crore in December 2021 down 1107.51% from Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.15 crore in December 2021 up 155.27% from Rs. 13.77 crore in December 2020.

Lloyds Metals shares closed at 111.00 on March 02, 2022 (BSE)