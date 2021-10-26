LKP Securities Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 23.80 crore, up 4.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.80 crore in September 2021 up 4.61% from Rs. 22.75 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.72 crore in September 2021 down 15.9% from Rs. 4.43 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.72 crore in September 2021 up 5.49% from Rs. 6.37 crore in September 2020.

LKP Securities EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.60 in September 2020.

LKP Securities shares closed at 13.90 on October 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 87.33% returns over the last 6 months and 163.76% over the last 12 months.