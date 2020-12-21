MARKET NEWS

LKP Securities Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 22.75 crore, up 21.91% Y-o-Y

December 21, 2020 / 02:43 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for LKP Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 22.75 crore in September 2020 up 21.91% from Rs. 18.66 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.43 crore in September 2020 up 262.94% from Rs. 1.22 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.37 crore in September 2020 up 85.71% from Rs. 3.43 crore in September 2019.

LKP Securities EPS has increased to Rs. 0.60 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.17 in September 2019.

LKP Securities shares closed at 6.62 on December 18, 2020 (BSE) and has given 35.38% returns over the last 6 months and 8.17% over the last 12 months.

LKP Securities
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations22.8017.9518.43
Other Operating Income-0.050.070.23
Total Income From Operations22.7518.0218.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8.067.658.09
Depreciation0.330.310.66
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies-0.340.07--
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses8.797.937.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.912.042.64
Other Income0.140.130.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.042.182.77
Interest0.260.241.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.781.941.03
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax5.781.941.03
Tax1.350.58-0.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.431.361.22
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.431.361.22
Equity Share Capital14.7914.7914.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.600.180.17
Diluted EPS0.600.180.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.600.180.17
Diluted EPS0.600.180.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Dec 21, 2020 02:33 pm

