LKP Securities Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 22.75 crore, up 21.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.75 crore in September 2020 up 21.91% from Rs. 18.66 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.43 crore in September 2020 up 262.94% from Rs. 1.22 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.37 crore in September 2020 up 85.71% from Rs. 3.43 crore in September 2019.

LKP Securities EPS has increased to Rs. 0.60 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.17 in September 2019.

LKP Securities shares closed at 6.62 on December 18, 2020 (BSE) and has given 35.38% returns over the last 6 months and 8.17% over the last 12 months.