you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 12:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LKP Securities Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 18.66 crore, down 4.33% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for LKP Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 18.66 crore in September 2019 down 4.33% from Rs. 19.50 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.22 crore in September 2019 up 363.43% from Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.43 crore in September 2019 up 113.04% from Rs. 1.61 crore in September 2018.

LKP Securities EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.06 in September 2018.

LKP Securities shares closed at 4.54 on October 22, 2019 (BSE) and has given -62.17% returns over the last 6 months and -65.55% over the last 12 months.

LKP Securities
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'19Jun'19Sep'18
Net Sales/Income from operations18.4316.1719.50
Other Operating Income0.230.19--
Total Income From Operations18.6616.3619.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8.098.1710.04
Depreciation0.660.670.19
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses7.277.398.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.640.140.68
Other Income0.140.280.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.770.421.42
Interest1.751.471.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.03-1.05-0.42
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.03-1.05-0.42
Tax-0.190.150.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.22-1.19-0.46
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.22-1.19-0.46
Equity Share Capital14.7914.7914.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.17-0.16-0.06
Diluted EPS0.16-0.16-0.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.17-0.16-0.06
Diluted EPS0.16-0.16-0.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Oct 23, 2019 12:10 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #LKP Securities #Miscellaneous #Results

