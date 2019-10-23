LKP Securities Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 18.66 crore, down 4.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.66 crore in September 2019 down 4.33% from Rs. 19.50 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.22 crore in September 2019 up 363.43% from Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.43 crore in September 2019 up 113.04% from Rs. 1.61 crore in September 2018.

LKP Securities EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.06 in September 2018.

LKP Securities shares closed at 4.54 on October 22, 2019 (BSE) and has given -62.17% returns over the last 6 months and -65.55% over the last 12 months.