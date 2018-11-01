LKP Securities Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 19.50 crore, down 2.06% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 19.50 crore in September 2018 down 2.06% from Rs. 19.92 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2018 down 117.12% from Rs. 2.71 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.61 crore in September 2018 down 55.15% from Rs. 3.59 crore in September 2017.

LKP Securities shares closed at 12.94 on October 31, 2018 (BSE) and has given -43.49% returns over the last 6 months and -45.40% over the last 12 months.