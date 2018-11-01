LKP Securities Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 19.50 crore, down 2.06% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for LKP Securities are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.50 crore in September 2018 down 2.06% from Rs. 19.92 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2018 down 117.12% from Rs. 2.71 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.61 crore in September 2018 down 55.15% from Rs. 3.59 crore in September 2017.
LKP Securities shares closed at 12.94 on October 31, 2018 (BSE) and has given -41.84% returns over the last 6 months and -45.29% over the last 12 months.
|LKP Securities
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.50
|19.20
|19.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.50
|19.20
|19.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.04
|9.43
|7.35
|Depreciation
|0.19
|0.21
|0.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.60
|9.40
|9.38
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.68
|0.17
|2.89
|Other Income
|0.74
|0.89
|0.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.42
|1.06
|3.30
|Interest
|1.84
|1.87
|1.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.42
|-0.81
|2.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.42
|-0.81
|2.26
|Tax
|0.05
|-0.05
|-0.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.46
|-0.75
|2.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.46
|-0.75
|2.71
|Equity Share Capital
|14.64
|14.64
|14.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|-0.10
|0.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|-0.10
|0.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|-0.10
|0.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|-0.10
|0.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited