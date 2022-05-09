LKP Securities Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.77 crore, up 7.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.77 crore in March 2022 up 7.49% from Rs. 22.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.94 crore in March 2022 up 179.02% from Rs. 3.72 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.83 crore in March 2022 up 221.05% from Rs. 3.99 crore in March 2021.

LKP Securities EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.50 in March 2021.

LKP Securities shares closed at 15.70 on May 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 14.10% returns over the last 6 months and 98.99% over the last 12 months.