LKP Securities Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 19.46 crore, down 46.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.46 crore in March 2020 down 46.23% from Rs. 36.19 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2020 down 92.08% from Rs. 6.82 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2020 down 88.05% from Rs. 7.95 crore in March 2019.

LKP Securities EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.93 in March 2019.

LKP Securities shares closed at 4.09 on June 04, 2020 (BSE) and has given -29.12% returns over the last 6 months and -55.30% over the last 12 months.