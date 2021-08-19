LKP Securities Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22.59 crore, up 25.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.59 crore in June 2021 up 25.38% from Rs. 18.02 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.77 crore in June 2021 up 177.67% from Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.81 crore in June 2021 up 133.33% from Rs. 2.49 crore in June 2020.

LKP Securities EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2020.

LKP Securities shares closed at 13.50 on August 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 101.49% returns over the last 6 months and 184.21% over the last 12 months.