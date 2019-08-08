LKP Securities Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 16.36 crore, down 14.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.36 crore in June 2019 down 14.81% from Rs. 19.20 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2019 down 58.09% from Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2019 down 14.17% from Rs. 1.27 crore in June 2018.

LKP Securities shares closed at 5.53 on August 07, 2019 (BSE) and has given -38.96% returns over the last 6 months and -69.19% over the last 12 months.