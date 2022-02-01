LKP Securities Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22.53 crore, up 7.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.53 crore in December 2021 up 7.97% from Rs. 20.87 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.88 crore in December 2021 up 55.06% from Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.19 crore in December 2021 up 48.71% from Rs. 3.49 crore in December 2020.

LKP Securities EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.25 in December 2020.

LKP Securities shares closed at 18.05 on January 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.12% returns over the last 6 months and 153.87% over the last 12 months.