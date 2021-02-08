LKP Securities Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20.87 crore, up 9.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.87 crore in December 2020 up 9.85% from Rs. 18.99 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2020 up 85.65% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.49 crore in December 2020 up 37.4% from Rs. 2.54 crore in December 2019.

LKP Securities EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2019.

LKP Securities shares closed at 7.02 on February 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 37.38% returns over the last 6 months and 3.85% over the last 12 months.