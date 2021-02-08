MARKET NEWS

LKP Securities Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20.87 crore, up 9.85% Y-o-Y

February 08, 2021 / 01:02 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for LKP Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 20.87 crore in December 2020 up 9.85% from Rs. 18.99 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2020 up 85.65% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.49 crore in December 2020 up 37.4% from Rs. 2.54 crore in December 2019.

LKP Securities EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2019.

LKP Securities shares closed at 7.02 on February 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 37.38% returns over the last 6 months and 3.85% over the last 12 months.

LKP Securities
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations20.6822.8018.55
Other Operating Income0.19-0.050.44
Total Income From Operations20.8722.7518.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8.188.068.38
Depreciation0.500.330.57
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies0.09-0.34--
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses9.258.798.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.845.911.85
Other Income0.140.140.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.996.041.97
Interest0.380.260.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.605.781.18
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.605.781.18
Tax0.751.350.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.854.431.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.854.431.00
Equity Share Capital14.7914.7914.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.250.600.14
Diluted EPS0.250.600.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.250.600.14
Diluted EPS0.250.600.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #LKP Securities #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Feb 8, 2021 12:55 pm

