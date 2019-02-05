LKP Securities Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 17.12 crore, down 15.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for LKP Securities are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.12 crore in December 2018 down 15.09% from Rs. 20.16 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.71 crore in December 2018 down 364.29% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.69 crore in December 2018 down 143.67% from Rs. 3.87 crore in December 2017.
LKP Securities shares closed at 11.40 on February 04, 2019 (BSE) and has given -36.67% returns over the last 6 months and -43.28% over the last 12 months.
|
|LKP Securities
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.12
|19.50
|20.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.12
|19.50
|20.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.69
|10.04
|7.81
|Depreciation
|0.23
|0.19
|0.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.10
|8.60
|9.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.90
|0.68
|2.82
|Other Income
|0.99
|0.74
|0.78
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.92
|1.42
|3.60
|Interest
|1.74
|1.84
|1.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.66
|-0.42
|1.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.66
|-0.42
|1.76
|Tax
|0.04
|0.05
|0.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.71
|-0.46
|1.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.71
|-0.46
|1.40
|Equity Share Capital
|14.64
|14.64
|14.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.51
|-0.06
|0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.51
|-0.06
|0.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.51
|-0.06
|0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.51
|-0.06
|0.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited