LKP Securities Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 17.12 crore, down 15.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.12 crore in December 2018 down 15.09% from Rs. 20.16 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.71 crore in December 2018 down 364.29% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.69 crore in December 2018 down 143.67% from Rs. 3.87 crore in December 2017.

LKP Securities shares closed at 11.40 on February 04, 2019 (BSE) and has given -36.67% returns over the last 6 months and -43.28% over the last 12 months.