LKP Securities Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.73 crore, down 9.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.73 crore in September 2022 down 9.43% from Rs. 23.99 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.84 crore in September 2022 down 51.75% from Rs. 3.81 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.75 crore in September 2022 down 44.93% from Rs. 6.81 crore in September 2021.

LKP Securities EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.51 in September 2021.

LKP Securities shares closed at 13.61 on October 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.22% returns over the last 6 months and -6.52% over the last 12 months.