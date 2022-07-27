LKP Securities Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.49 crore, down 18.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.49 crore in June 2022 down 18.75% from Rs. 22.76 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2022 down 71.47% from Rs. 3.73 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.69 crore in June 2022 down 53.38% from Rs. 5.77 crore in June 2021.

LKP Securities EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.50 in June 2021.

LKP Securities shares closed at 13.88 on July 26, 2022 (BSE)