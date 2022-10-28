 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
LKP Finance Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.11 crore, down 4.64% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for LKP Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 20.11 crore in September 2022 down 4.64% from Rs. 21.09 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.23 crore in September 2022 down 1.37% from Rs. 17.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.70 crore in September 2022 down 7.15% from Rs. 20.14 crore in September 2021.

LKP Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.71 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.90 in September 2021.

LKP Finance shares closed at 88.75 on October 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.82% returns over the last 6 months and -29.40% over the last 12 months.

LKP Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.36 4.17 11.66
Other Operating Income 8.75 -3.50 9.43
Total Income From Operations 20.11 0.68 21.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.90 1.26 1.79
Depreciation 0.01 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- 2.00 -1.86
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.51 5.16 1.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.69 -7.75 20.14
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.69 -7.75 20.14
Interest 0.70 0.72 1.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.99 -8.48 18.86
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.99 -8.48 18.86
Tax 0.76 -0.47 1.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.23 -8.00 17.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.23 -8.00 17.47
Equity Share Capital 12.57 12.57 12.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.71 -6.37 13.90
Diluted EPS 13.71 -6.37 13.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.71 -6.37 13.90
Diluted EPS 13.71 -6.37 13.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 28, 2022 09:44 am
