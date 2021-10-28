LKP Finance Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 21.09 crore, up 130.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.09 crore in September 2021 up 130.07% from Rs. 9.16 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.47 crore in September 2021 up 229.52% from Rs. 5.30 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.14 crore in September 2021 up 171.43% from Rs. 7.42 crore in September 2020.

LKP Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 13.90 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.22 in September 2020.

LKP Finance shares closed at 122.45 on October 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 60.70% returns over the last 6 months and 95.92% over the last 12 months.